Parent punches student in the head during a school basketball game

The Broward County Public School district is currently investigating a now viral video that shows a parent punching a student during a school basketball game.

The incident reportedly happened last week at a school in Washington Park.

According to the incident report, a parent of one of the basketball players ran onto the court during a brawl between the too teams and punched a student from the opposing team in the head.

The student told reporters that she did not know the man who hit her nor had she ever seen him before.

The game was between to traveling teams who were not affiliated with any specific schools, however, some of the students involved were said to be from Miramar High School and American Heritage.

District officials have since made the decision to reassign their security specialist Bennett Wyche, to a position that does not deal with students, though it is unclear what role he played in the fight.

Authorities are also currently investigating the parent who attacked the student. While charges have not yet been filed, officials say charges are still a possibility.