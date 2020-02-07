Parents charged with child neglect after leaving 4-month-old alone

Officials in Fort Meyers have charged a couple who reportedly left their 4-month-old child in a parked car while they shopped.

The incident occurred at the Sam’s Club Plaza at 5100 South Cleveland Avenue Thursday morning.

Authorities say they received a call from a concerned citizen about an infant who had been left alone in a vehicle while her parents shopped in the Dollar Store.

Officials were able to free the child from the car and have since turned her over to the Department of Children and Families.

The infants parents, however, have been charged with child neglect.