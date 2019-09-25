Parents learn their house was used as a meth lab after unborn baby tests positive for meth

A family in Missouri is reporting that they were made aware that the house they purchased was once used as a meth lab after their unborn child tested positive for methamphetamines.

According to the report, the couple, Tyler and Elisha Hessel, went to the doctor for normal prenatal check-up when the doctor informed them of the find in Elisha’s blood work. Elisha says she had not been taking any methamphetamines which began an investigation of how the drug got into her system. Eventually the couple had their house tested for the drug and found a positive match for extreme levels of the substance within its foundation.

When the couple inquired further about their home, they were informed that their house was once used as a meth lab.

The Hessel’s have since moved out of their house for their safety and the safety of their unborn child, and say that when they contacted their bank, the county, and insurance company, none of the agencies could give them a clear answer as to why the house was sold to them without that information being disclosed originally.

In addition to that, the couple says in order to get the house back to a livable state, they would have to strip the house down and rebuild it but their insurance company will not pay the $100,000 they were quoted from the rebuild. The couple says they have since resorted to creating a Gofundme page to help them get their lives back.

If you would like to donate to this family click here.