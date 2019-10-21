Parents Of Parkland Victims In Tallahassee To Protest Israel’s Reinstatement

A big day for former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel in Tallahassee as the parents of students killed in the Parkland mass shooting plan to give lawmakers an earful this morning.

They arrived in Tallahassee yesterday ahead of a hearing where Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel will appeal to get his job back.

As the Florida Senate prepares to start a special session to consider reinstating Scott Israel as Broward County Sheriff, the parents of Parkland shooting victims are rallying to show their disdain for the former law enforcement official. https://t.co/FH6FIJvQBJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 19, 2019



Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Israel for his handling of last year’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but a special master recently ruled the suspension was too harsh.

Florida Sens. “will weigh the matter during a special session that begins Monday in Tallahassee.”

Scott Israel’s failed leadership led to the murder of my daughter and 16 other innocent lives. When my daughter needed help, Israel’s deputies hid If the @FLSenate reinstates him, they are putting the lives of every Broward citizen in danger. #FixIt pic.twitter.com/HO6BjtxHwy — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) October 18, 2019



State lawmakers will hear from Israel’s lawyer today as well as lawyers for DeSantis before making a decision on Wednesday.