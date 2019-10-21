Parents Of Parkland Victims In Tallahassee To Protest Israel’s Reinstatement

A big day for former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel in Tallahassee as the parents of students killed in the Parkland mass shooting plan to give lawmakers an earful this morning.
They arrived in Tallahassee yesterday ahead of a hearing where Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel will appeal to get his job back.


Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Israel for his handling of last year’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but a special master recently ruled the suspension was too harsh.
Florida Sens. “will weigh the matter during a special session that begins Monday in Tallahassee.”


State lawmakers will hear from Israel’s lawyer today as well as lawyers for DeSantis before making a decision on Wednesday.

