Parker McCollum earns third chart-topper with “Handle On You”

Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Parker McCollum has notched his third consecutive career chart-topper with “Handle On You.”

The song follows in the footsteps of earlier number-one hits, “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.”

Of his new accomplishment, Parker shares, “Thank y’all for making ‘Handle On You’ my third #1. Releasing a new album with a #1 already on it is really special and I’m glad Country radio digs it. Thank you to my fans and thank you Country Radio!”

“Handle On You” is the lead single off Parker’s upcoming album, Never Enough. The 15-track record arrives Friday, May 12, and is available for preorder now.

