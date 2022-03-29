Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane & more on the lineup for CMT Awards side stage

Courtesy of CMT

CMT is spotlighting some of country music’s rising stars during the CMT Awards next month.

Performing on the Ram Trucks Side Stage will be Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Breland, along with TikTok star Priscilla Block, Caitlyn Smith and Jessie James Decker. Elvie will take the stage with his debut hit, “My Boy,” while Parker will perform his recent #1 hit, “To Be Loved By You” and Breland will bring the energy with the spirited “Praise the Lord.”

Priscilla is set to deliver “My Bar,” Caitlyn will offer her new single, “High,” and Jessie James is slated to sing “Should Have Known Better.”

Several of the performers are also nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year, with Elvie, Parker, Breland, Priscilla and Caitlyn all appearing in the category alongside Tenille Arts. Voting is open until April 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

On the main stage, fans can expect to see Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce and more perform when the CMT Awards air on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.