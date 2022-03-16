Parker McCollum is “excited” about his wedding, but admits he’s a hands-off groom

MCA Nashville

Parker McCollum has a lot to look forward to these days, between his upcoming wedding to fiancée Hallie Ray Light and a robust touring schedule that keeps him on the road most of the year.

“[I’m] just excited, so much going on right now. We’re touring really hard right now. Got to get married in the whole mix, so it’s just excited and looking forward to it,” Parker shares.

While the hit singer, who just topped the charts for the second time with “To Be Loved By You,” is excited about the wedding, he admits he’s been a pretty hands-off groom and is leaving most of the details up to Hallie.

“I know where it is and when to be there, and I know I got to try on my tux here in a couple of weeks pretty soon,” he reveals. “So I know a couple of things, but [it’s] 99 percent all her.”

And while the Texas native, who recently performed for 73,000 people at the Houston Rodeo, is a cowboy at heart, that doesn’t mean he’s not a fan of getting dressed up every now and then, with his wedding serving as the perfect opportunity.

“I like to look good, and I don’t get to. I don’t think I’ve worn a tux ever in my life, maybe my sister’s wedding,” he recalls. “So I like looking sharp and having a night like that, I think it’s fun.” ﻿

Parker and Hallie will tie in the knot in his home state later this month. The couple got engaged in July 2021.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.