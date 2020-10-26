Parker McCollum’s Hollywood Gold EP hits more milestones, as “Pretty Heart” becomes a top-ten hit

David McClister

Rising star Parker McCollum is adding another accolade to his collection this week: His EP Hollywood Gold has officially become the highest-selling debut EP of 2020.



Debuting at number ten on the Billboard country chart, Hollywood Gold is a six-song collection that includes Parker’s breakout debut single, “Pretty Heart.” That song is currently in the top ten on both Billboard’s Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs. “Pretty Heart” recently earned Parker his first-ever RIAA gold certification, too, marking 500,000 units sold.



The singer co-wrote “Pretty Heart,” along with all the rest of Hollywood Gold’s songs — with one star-studded exception. None other than country superstar Chris Stapleton had a hand in writing “Like a Cowboy,” Parker’s tribute to the rugged work ethic of earlier generations.



Hollywood Gold came out earlier this month.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.