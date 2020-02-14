Parkland Commemorates Second Anniversary of School Schooting

The city of Parkland plans to host a community commemoration on Friday in honor of the 17 victims who died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. at Pine Trails Park.

City officials are calling it a “Day of Service and Love.”

Events will include service projects at the Parkland Recreation and Enrichment Center, an art display that embodies resilience, therapy sessions, and a 5 p.m. commemoration ceremony.

In addition, a moment of silence will take place at 2:21 p.m. ET — the moment the attack began.

