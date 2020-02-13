Parkland father Andrew Pollack files lawsuit against federal government

Friday will be the second anniversary of the Parkland tragedy, when a gunman entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and killed 17 students and teachers.

According to reports, the parents of one of the victims have filed a new lawsuit against the federal government. Their 17-year-old daughter, Meadow Pollak was killed in during the shooting. The lawsuit is seeking the recovery of wrongful death damages that include the pain and suffering of Meadow Pollack’s survivors, beneficiaries, and heirs, the lost value of life, and funeral expenses.

Andrew Pollack and Shara Kaplan filed the complaint Wednesday in federal court against the ‘UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.’ The filing said the FBI knew the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, “had the desire and capability to carry out a mass school shooting,” and that “he had spent the last several months collecting rifles and ammunition.”Despite this, “the FBI failed to take any action whatsoever” and “as a direct, proximate, and foreseeable result of the FBI’s negligence, Cruz was able to kill 17 students and teachers and wound many more,” according to the lawsuit.

The full lawsuit is below: