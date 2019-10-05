Parkland Parents to FL Senators: ‘Do Not Reinstate Former Sheriff Scott Israel’

Florida Senators are gearing up to decide whether former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel should be reinstated.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ousted Israel citing incompetence in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and the 2017 Fort Lauderdale Airport shootings.

However, a Florida Senate special master recently recommended Israel be reinstated after ruling that the Republican governor’s legal team failed to prove Israel’s suspension was warranted.

The Florida Senate is set to decide whether to reinstate Israel in a special session in October.

But not without a fight from Parkland parents who are vocal about not wanting Israel to become Sheriff of Broward County ever again.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the families of victims of the 2018 Valentine’s Day mass shooting at the Parkland High School are already in the process of contacting senators to ensure Israel stays out of office.

“We want to make sure that the senators have a complete picture of the failures that preceded the tragedy that took the lives of our loved ones, the inadequate response, and leadership of Scott Israel, and, after the tragedy, the continued failures,” Ryan Petty, whose 14-year-old daughter Alaina was among the 17 people slain at the Parkland school, told The News Service of Florida on Thursday.”

Another Parkland parent, Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the High School shooting, also vocalized his concerns about Israel’s reinstatement.

“To bring Sheriff Israel back is a threat to the safety of the citizens of Broward County,” Guttenberg said.

Guttenberg, a Democrat, acknowledged that he did not vote for DeSantis, but that they are aligned when it comes to Scott Israel.

“This governor and I, we’re not what you would consider two people typically aligned,” Guttenberg said. “However, I will walk the halls of the Senate with him to show, on this, you have absolute bipartisan agreement.”

