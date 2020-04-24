“Parks And Recreation” Returns for One-Time Special To Raise Money For Feeding America

All you Parks & Rec. fans better gear up, their back for a NEW one-time special, and it’s for a good cause.

Y’all don’t want to miss the return of the ENTIRE cast of Parks And Recreation as they team up with State Farm Ins. to raise money for Feeding America.

A Parks And Recreation Special airs April 30 at 8:30 PM on NBC

 

