“Parks And Recreation” Returns for One-Time Special To Raise Money For Feeding America

All you Parks & Rec. fans better gear up, their back for a NEW one-time special, and it’s for a good cause.

Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret… On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020

Y’all don’t want to miss the return of the ENTIRE cast of Parks And Recreation as they team up with State Farm Ins. to raise money for Feeding America.

A Parks And Recreation Special airs April 30 at 8:30 PM on NBC