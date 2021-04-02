Parmalee, Blanco Brown give their chart-topping “Just the Way” the pop treatment with new Bryce Vine version

BBR Music Group

Last month, Parmalee and Blanco Brown hit the top of the country chart with their joint effort, “Just the Way.”

It was an unlikely pairing between the country stalwarts, who previously hit the top of the chart with 2013’s “Caroline,” and a newcomer whose homegrown variety of ‘Trailer Trap’ country produced the viral megahit “The Git Up” in 2019. Now, they’re adding another layer of genre diversity to the mix, tapping rapper and indie-pop star Bryce Vine for a pop version of “Just the Way.”



“‘Just the Way’ going number-one at country radio and connecting on so many other platforms is amazing — and doing it with a friend like Blanco, even more so,” Parmalee’s Matt Thomas declares. “Bryce adds another element to the song giving it a whole new feel — we’re thrilled to have him on it.”



For his part, Bryce adds that he’s excited to venture into a musical field outside his own.

“I’ve always loved dipping into different genres and styles, so this gave me a great excuse to put my cowboy hat on,” he notes.



The new version of “Just the Way” is available now.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.