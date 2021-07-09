Parmalee plan a new album ‘For You’, hot on the heels of their “Just the Way” chart success

Parmalee/Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group

Earlier this year, Parmalee returned to the top of the country chart with “Just the Way,” their collaboration with Blanco Brown. Now, with that momentum behind them, the country group has announced a new album called For You.

The thirteen-song collection includes “Just the Way.” Leaning into the success they’ve had with collaborations thus far, the band also put two more duets on the album: “Greatest Hits,” with Fitz, and “Forget You” with Avery Anna. “Greatest Hits” is out today in celebration of the album announcement, as is another song, the romantic “Take My Name.”

The bulk of the For You track list was co-written by Parmalee frontman Matt Thomas, who says having a hand in so many of the songs made the album-making process more intimate.

“We feel most authentic and our best as a band when we feel like we’re having a conversation with the audience,” says Matt. “That’s what we really narrowed in on for this album and leaned into what makes Parmalee sound like Parmalee — it’s all based on our connection to the fans.”

He adds, “For You is an album for the fans — the ones who’ve supported us for years, and the new ones we’re getting to know every day.”

For You will be out July 30. It’s available to pre-add and pre-save now.

