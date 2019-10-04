Pastor and radio host arrested for sexual battery on child

Officials in Winter Park, Florida are reporting that they have arrested a pastor who also host a popular Christian radio show, for sexual battery on a child.

59-year-old Bryan Fulwider was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into the alleged assault that was said to have occurred repeatedly over a five year period.

According to the accuser, the assaults occurred between 2005 and 2010, when Fulwider was the senior minister at the First Congregational Church of Winter Park.

Fulwider and his attorney have denied the allegations.

He is currently being held without bail and faces 30 counts of sexual battery of a person younger than 18 by a person in position of custodial authority.