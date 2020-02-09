Pastor Working in Florida Prison Facing Charges Over Inmate’s Rape

A Florida Department of Corrections education supervisor is facing a rape charge.

Corrections Department Secretary Mark Inch said in a statement on Friday that the charges against Rev. Antonio Carlisle “are deeply disturbing and abhorrent.”

An inmate is accusing Carlisle of raping him in prison.

According to the FDC’s Office of the Inspector General, sexual assault forensic exam including Carlisle’s DNA was part of the investigation.

Inch adds that Carlisle, of the Greater True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in Lake City, has been dismissed from his job at the department.

The inmate alleges that Carlisle was pretending to help him, but then overpowered and raped him on August 6 at the Florida State Prison in Bradford County.

Investigators collected Carlisle’s DNA on January 29. Soon afterward, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported it was a match and issued a warrant for Carlisle’s arrest last Wednesday.

He was arrested on Thursday in Duval County and is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Carlisle faces charges of sexual battery and sexual misconduct in Bradford County.