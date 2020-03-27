Patient under 18 amongst the latest victims of the coronavirus

Officials in California are reporting that a patient under the age of 18 was among the three new coronavirus related deaths this week in the area.
So far, Los Angeles has reported 662 total cases of the coronavirus with 128 new cases occurring this week. They have also reported 11 total deaths.
“Each loss we experience in LA county is tragic, and we are sending out heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones who’ve had to endure this tragedy,” Los Angeles County Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said.
The two other patients were said to have been between the ages of 50 and 70-years-old and at least one of them had a underlying medical condition. The other cases are still under investigation.
@lapublichealth Announces Three New Deaths Related to COVID-19 & 128 New Cases of Confirmed #COVID19 in LA County. 662 total cases and 11 total deaths. COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level. Visit https://t.co/6Yl3web9rn for more. pic.twitter.com/97mK9slVC0
— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 24, 2020