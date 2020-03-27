Patient under 18 amongst the latest victims of the coronavirus

Officials in California are reporting that a patient under the age of 18 was among the three new coronavirus related deaths this week in the area.

So far, Los Angeles has reported 662 total cases of the coronavirus with 128 new cases occurring this week. They have also reported 11 total deaths.

“Each loss we experience in LA county is tragic, and we are sending out heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones who’ve had to endure this tragedy,” Los Angeles County Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said.

The two other patients were said to have been between the ages of 50 and 70-years-old and at least one of them had a underlying medical condition. The other cases are still under investigation.