Patient who contracted a serious lung disease after vaping has died

Officials in Illinois are reporting that one person has died after contracting a serious lung disease due to vaping.

The patient who was only identified as being between the ages of 18- 38, passed away after being hospitalized with the illness.

While only one person had died due to the illness directly linked to vaping, officials with the CDC have reported that they have been notified about over 150 possible cases in just about 16 states.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released a public statement after the number of people with the illness doubled in the past week:

“The severity of illness people are experiencing is alarming and we must get the word out that using e-cigarettes and vaping can be dangerous,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the release. “We requested a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help us investigate these cases and they arrived in Illinois on Tuesday.”

Officials also reported that there is no one brand that is causing the illness and that they were so far able to isolate the source to vaping because the illness is an inhalation injury, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance.

That substance, however, remains unknown. Several agencies are currently investigating the illness.