Patriots release Antonio Brown after second accusation of sexual misconduct

The New England Patriots have made the decision to release wide receiver Antonio Brown after a second woman came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the football player.

The Patriots issued a statement on their decision Friday afternoon saying:

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel the that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

The decision also came moments after Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shut down a press conference that morning due to the amount of questions he was being asked about the WR.

The Patriots signed Brown on September 7th to a 1-year $15 million contract with a $9 signing bonus following his cut from the Oakland Raiders.

Days after Brown signed his deal with the Patriots, the first accuser, Britney Taylor, filed a lawsuit against Brown accusing him of forcible rape in 2018 and two other allegations of sexual assault in 2017.

Brown has denied the allegations and vowed to explore his legal options. According to TMZ, Brown was not arrested or charged with any crimes in the case and Taylor was said to have never gone to the police.

Earlier this week a second woman came forward and accused Brown of sexual misconduct.

While it is unclear if there is any evidence of the sexual misconduct, the NFL did receive text messages from the woman’s attorney where Brown reportedly sent her text directing others to look into the woman’s family and another text containing pictures of the woman’s children.

The NFL has since launched an investigation into the messages.