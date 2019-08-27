Patrol officer arrested attempted kidnapping and urinating on a child

An Ohio patrol officer has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and urinated on her when he was unsuccessful.

The incident occurred at the girl’s bus stop along Euclid Avenue in Euclid.

Officials say 34-year-old Solomon Nhiwatiwa approached the girl and offered to give her a ride to school. When the girl decline Nhiwatiwa attempted to continue his conversation with the child but she continued to shut him down. The patrol officer then drove away but later returned to the bus stop, with his genitals exposed. He then approached the girl and began urinating on her while appearing to record himself in the act.

Investigators zoned in on Nhiwatiwa as their suspect because an hour before the incident involving the child, a neighbor contacted police about a man in a blue SUV peering into car. The neighbor was also able to give authorities the suspect’s license plate number.

He has since been indicted on eight counts, including attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity involving a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, endangering children, criminal child enticement, public indecency, assault, and attempted interference with custody.