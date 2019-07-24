Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn Movie Trailer

Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn are country legends and a new film about the two aims to show just how close the legends were even off stage. Lifetime has released the trailer for the film “Patsy and Loretta” that focuses on their relationship before Patsy’s death at age 30. The film was shot in Nashville and was co-produced by Cline’s daughter, Julie Fudge and Loretta’s daughter, Patsy. Actress Megan Hilty plays Patsy Cline and Broadway actress Jessie Mueller plays Loretta Lynn. The movie will air on the network October 19 at 8 p.m.