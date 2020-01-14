Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard among 2020 Grammy Hall of Fame inductees

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMultiple country stars will have their recordings inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year.

The Recording Academy announced today that 26 recordings will added to the Grammy Hall of Fame, which preserves prominent songs of historical significance that are at least 25 years old.

Among the 2020 selections are Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight," which became her breakthrough single after its 1957 release, reaching number two on the Billboard country chart. Also on the list is Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard's collaboration on "Pancho and Lefty," the title track of their acclaimed 1983 album.

Other country inductees include "I'll Fly Away" by country gospel group The Chuck Wagon Gang, one of the top-selling gospel songs in history, plus the Allman Brothers Band album Eat a Peach, and "I'm a Man of Constant Sorrow" by The Stanley Brothers & The Clinch Mountain Boys.

Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin,'" "Oh Mary Don't You Weep" by gospel act Swan Silverstones, and "How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live" by Blind Alfred Reed, who recorded during the famous Bristol Sessions in 1927, will also be inducted.

Elton John, Neil Diamond and Joni Mitchell are among the many other multi-genre acts whose work will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

