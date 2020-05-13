Paul Manafort Transferred From Prison to Home Confinement

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released from prison and transferred to home confinement in Virginia rather than his home in Palm Beach Gardens Wednesday morning.

Manafort, who is in his 70’s, was sentenced to seven years in prison, but was released this morning after he sought the transfer due to the health risk in prison from coronavirus.

Manafort was serving his sentence at FCI Loretto, a low-security federal prison in Loretto, Pa. He will serve house-arrest until 2024.

“He is on his way home on home confinement. He will be with his wife in [Virginia]. He is obviously relieved,” says Manafort attorney Todd Blanche.

In March 2019, Manafort was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to foreign lobbying and witness tampering, as well as tax fraud and conspiracy.

Manafort has faced health challenges throughout his time in prison, and was hospitalized in December due to a cardiac event. Before he was sentenced, Manafort’s legal team had argued that his health challenges contributed to his misstatements in the case brought against him by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, signed a deed on Oct. 25 in his Virginia prison that transferred his five-bedroom mansion in Florida’s Palm Beach Gardens to his wife for $10. The document, witnessed by two members of his legal team and stamped with the seal of a Virginia notary, was filed five days later with the Palm Beach County Clerk.

“He has stated his goal is to make sure his family is taken care of,” said Barbara McQuade, a former United States attorney who now teaches law at the University of Michigan. “That might have been what he was trying to do.”