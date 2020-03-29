PBC Cases at 318, Broward 820; Delray, PB Issue Stay-at-Home

Florida currently has 4,038 coronavirus cases with 56 deaths, according to the Health Department’s 6 p.m. Saturday update, which is the latest.

Palm Beach County has 318 confirmed cases and six deaths, while Broward has 820 cases and 11 deaths.

Miami-Dade has the most cases in the state, at 1,121, and three fatalities.

Statewide, 4,038 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and there are 56 confirmed deaths.

Meanwhile, the City of Delray Beach and the Town of Palm Beach on Saturday became the county’s second and third municipalities to issue stay-at-home orders, joining Boca Raton, and the first to add curfews.

COVID-19 UPDATE for 3/28/20: The Town of Palm Beach Chief of Police has issued Emergency Order No. 2020-01, urging residents of the Town to “Shelter in Place”. Residents and visitors may continue to engage in travel to and from critical retail and… https://t.co/RcC2iKb5P8 — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) March 28, 2020

Delray Beach’s stay-at-home order, which takes effect Monday, includes a curfew restricting residents to their residences each night from midnight to 6 a.m. Palm Beach’s curfew extends from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Delray Beach Issues Stay At Home Order, Overnight Curfew, effective Monday, March 30th at 12:01 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE: https://t.co/MzgIJecCET pic.twitter.com/cHLgTtoyxH — City of Delray Beach (@citydelraybeach) March 28, 2020

Stay with 850 WFTL on-air and online for the latest developments on the coronavirus.