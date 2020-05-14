PBC Coronavirus Testing Sites Closed Friday, Saturday Due to Weather

Looking to get tested for coronavirus? You will have to wait until Monday.

The Healthcare District in Palm Beach County has announced that all six COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Friday and Saturday.

The closure is being attributed to the potential for bad weather.

In addition, the hotline to schedule appointments will be closed through 8 a.m. Monday.

People who had appointments scheduled for Friday or Saturday will be given priority appointments for next week.

According to the Department of Health, there were 43,210 total cases of coronavirus in Florida as of Thursday.

At least 1,875 Florida residents have died from COVID-19.

Palm Beach County: 4,278 cases

-263 deaths

-Men: 2,148, Women: 2,044

-752 hospitalizations