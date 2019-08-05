PBC Educators Address the First Day of School in Press Conference

The first day of school in Palm Beach County is a week away and the Palm Beach County School District wants students and parents to be prepared.

Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy, along with other school district leaders, will hold a news conference on Monday at 11 a.m. to discuss the upcoming school year and new initiatives in the district.

All Palm Beach public schools start classes on Monday, Aug. 12.

School security is a top priority in Palm Beach County. The district recently satisfied the state mandate requiring a police officer or armed guard posted in every public school.

That mandate was a direct result of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.