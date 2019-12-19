PBC Elections Supervisor Announces Reelection Bid

Palm Beach County’s Supervisor of Elections announced Thursday that she is running for reelection, despite claiming earlier in the year that she had no intentions of doing so.

According to records, Wendy Sartory Link has filed to run as a Democrat next year.

Sartory Link, a commercial real estate attorney, was appointed to the position last January by Governor Ron DeSantis, after he suspended then-Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher for issues stemming from the November 2018 midterm election.

Bucher’s office did not meet a deadline in the contested Governor and U.S. Senate races, in addition to the race for Agriculture Commissioner.

Governor DeSantis said at the time that Bucher had violated Florida law by missing the recount deadline, and by failing to submit improperly completed ballots to a state canvasing board, as well as for her handling of voter intent determinations and voters who submitted duplicate ballots.

Under Sartory Link’s leadership, the county has purchased $15 million in new voting equipment in order to expedite the tabulation process and to handle a larger volume of ballots.

The elections office has also purchased a secure server that is monitored by the Department of Homeland Security in order to protect sensitive voter information.

According to records, Sartory Link will be running against Democrats Paulette Armstead, Deandre Poole, and Michelle Sylvester. The Republican candidate is Thomas Caprio.