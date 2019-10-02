PBC High School Student Sues After 500-Pound Tire Falls on Her

A Seminole Ridge High School student is suing the Palm Beach County School District, after she was injured in 2016 while moving a 500-pound tractor tire in class.

Trinity Harmon and her mother filed the lawsuit in state circuit court last week. It states that Harmon, who was 15 at the time of the alleged incident, was instructed to move the tire during a class in the school’s Junior ROTC program. The suit adds that the tire “fell on top her her” after she was was told to handle it “without any proper safety instruction (or) guidance.”

The school district’s incident summary states that Harmon’s left ankle and right foot were fractured, which resulted in $103,000 in medical costs.

The lawsuit accuses the School District of negligence for creating dangerous conditions, as well as failing to adequately train school staff.

Harmon’s incident marks the second time in three years that a Seminole Ridge student was injured by a tractor tire.

In 2013, a tractor tire exploded in Dustin Reinhardt’s face during an auto shop class, causing loss of use of his right eye, as well as part of his brain. The state later directed the school board to pay him $4.7 million for his injuries.

In Harmon’s case, instructors asked her and a group of students to move a large tractor tire that had been delivered to the Westlake school to be used in classes, says attorney Dale Buckner. He adds, “They wanted to get this tire to a different spot, so without really thinking too much they said to these kids, ‘Hey move this tire.’”

The tire toppled over while it was being moved, crushing Harmon’s feet, according to Buckner. He explains, “Both of her lower extremities were affected, and they still bother her to this day. She wanted to possibly seek a career in the military, but she’s concerned now that this really won’t be able to happen.”

Before the lawsuit was filed, school board lawyers and Buckner had been negotiating a $200,000 settlement, which was approved by the school board’s general counsel and was scheduled to be approved by board members at a September 18 meeting.

However, the proposal was removed from the board meeting’s agenda for unknown reasons.

A spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County School District declined to comment on the lawsuit.