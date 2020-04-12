PBC Issues Emergency Order Encouraging Face Masks

Palm Beach County on Saturday issued an Executive Order stating all people who work or patronize areas where social distancing is not possible should wear a face mask.

Officials in the City of West Palm Beach and the Town of Palm Beach also issued their own orders on Saturday encouraging their residents to use cloth face masks in public settings, in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Late last week, Delray Beach and Boca Raton also issued orders encouraging residents and visitors to use face masks.

The measures are intended to help in settings where social distancing could be difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued an advisory suggesting Americans wear face masks as a voluntary precaution.

Palm Beach County Emergency Order 20-004 is effective as of 12:01 a.m. Monday.

“All persons working in, patronizing or otherwise physically present in grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, construction sites, public transit vehicles, vehicles for hire and locations where social distancing measures are not possible should wear facial coverings as defined by the CDC,” the emergency order said.

It continues, “All other persons physically present in any public place in Palm Beach County are strongly urged to wear facial coverings as defined by the CDC.”

Instructions for how to make your own face mask can be found