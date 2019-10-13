PBC Men Face Felony Charges for Illegally Dumping Human Waste

Officials with the West Palm Beach Police Department say they have arrested two men for illegal dumping, just days after the City launched a campaign geared toward keeping its streets clean.

Officers arrested Thomas Fucarile and Lavoris Grisby on Friday, and charged them with a felony crime of dumping human waste on Executive Center Drive.

A probable cause affidavit states that a crew driving a tanker truck pumped waste from septic tanks and then deposited the sewage into a manhole in the Executive Center Drive cul-de-sac between July and September of this year.

Fucarile, who owns the business, was served with a cease and desist order and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

According to West Palm Beach Police Dept. Spokesperson David Lefont, “This is a quality of life issue.”

Mayor Keith James says tipsters who report acts of illegal dumping could be eligible for a $100 reward.

More information about the City of West Palm Beach’s “Operation Clean Streets” initiative to curb illegal dumping through enforcement and prevention is available here.