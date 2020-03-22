PBC Municipalities Begin Closing Boat Ramps to Avoid Large Groups

Palm Beach County officials are ordering the closure of some boat camps, in an effort to encourage the practice of social distancing to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, County Mayor Dave Kerner and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office ordered the city of Lake Worth Beach to close the Bryant Park Boat Ramp until further notice.

Access will continue to be provided for those who are currently on the water to return, although no other vehicles will be allowed to launch.

Meanwhile, the West Palm Beach Police Department has announced that the Currie Park Boat Ramp is closed to all but commercial fishing.

A marine unit will be at the park on Sunday to prevent boaters from being turned away from Peanut Island and crowds docking in West Palm Beach.

Further north, in Jupiter, boat ramps have been closed to recreational use and only commercially-licensed vessels are allowed to launch.

In addition, sandbars in the town are closed in order to prevent people from congregating in large groups and contributing to the spread of COVID-19.