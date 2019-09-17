PBC Prosecutors Still Going After Robert Kraft

Prosecutors in Palm Beach county apparently want to continue with the prostitution prosecution of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft despite losing a key piece of evidence.

Kraft is charged with two counts of soliciting prosecution in connection with visits to a massage parlor in Jupiter before last year’s AFC Championship Game.

Prosecutors were expected to drop the charges after video evidence from inside the spa was deemed inadmissible in court.

Prosecutors in the case asked an appeals court for a second deadline extension to prepare their case. They were supposed to file their legal briefs Monday, but prosecutors said they needed at least 15 more days to address complex legal issues raised by the use of secret surveillance cameras in the investigation.

The Kraft case and two other related prosecutions “impact not only this case, but also the power of law enforcement to utilize delayed-notice, non-audio video surveillance. . . to combat a range of organized criminal enterprises, including human trafficking, racketeering, and narcotics,’’ prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

Kraft’s defense team quickly fired back, urging judges on the Fourth District Court of Appeals, where the case is pending, to keep Monday’s deadline.

“The State has now represented to Mr. Kraft’s counsel that it has, at long last, decided to pursue the appeal. So be it,’’ Kraft’s defense wrote in their court filing. “But there is no explanation as to why, after deeming the appeal worthy of pursuit, the State could not readily set forth its putative grounds for appeal” on Monday.

Kraft was one of 25 men charged by Jupiter police in January as part of an investigation into human trafficking and prostitution in the beach community. Investigators used surveillance cameras secretly installed in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa to gather evidence. No evidence of human trafficking was found, prosecutors later said.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two solicitation charges. He has also issued a public apology.

Prosecutors have now asked an appeals court for a second extension of the deadline to prepare their case.