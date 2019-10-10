PBC Resident Pleads Guilty to Stealing Letters with $170,000 in Checks from Mailbox

A 34-year-old Palm Beach County resident plead guilty earlier this week to a one-count indictment for mail theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Marchello Wilbon entered his plea on Wednesday for stealing mail with over $170,00 worth of checks from a Lantana home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.

Court documents show that on July 15 at around 8:30 a.m., a resident on southeast Atlantic Drive placed letters containing 39 checks with a total value of about $171,599 in the mailbox outside the home.

Wilbon is charged with stealing the mail. He is facing up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines, and will be sentenced on December 13.