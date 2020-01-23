PBC School Board Approves More Classrooms for Over-crowded Jupiter High

The Palm Beach County School Board unanimously approved plans to deal with growing attendance Jupiter High School that is already overcapacity by nearly 600 students.

The project has to move quickly to have 26 modular classrooms ready for students in August at a cost of more than $16 million.

Board member Barbara McQuinn says the state has made it clear there’s no plans or money on the way to build a new school to alleviate the problem.

“And so being geographically such a large county we go west out to the Glades then we go to the ocean and we’re landlocked over there. We don’t have any place to go,” said McQuinn.

The district is looking to build 26 classrooms on the 40,000-square-foot site currently used for the agriculture lab.

The school is the second most crowded school in the Palm Beach County District, behind Forest Hill High School.