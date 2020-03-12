PBC School District Sending Tech Survey to Parents Ahead of Potential Coronavirus Impact

The Palm Beach County School District is trying to gauge how prepared families are in case schools need to close in order to protect students and staff from the coronavirus.

A district spokesperson said Thursday a short technology survey is being sent to all principals to share with parents in the coming days.

The survey will ask parents about their family’s access to WiFi at home, in the event learning needs to happen remotely or through digital instruction.

District Coronavirus Update for 3/11/20 Read the letter to parents and staff: https://t.co/DSKbN3RXp7 pic.twitter.com/KGrc6LLhEr — PBCSD (@pbcsd) March 11, 2020

“Every child is entitled to equal access to high quality education,” says Claudia Shea, Director of Communications and Engagement for the district.

Shea adds that the district sends out surveys on a regular basis, although this is the first one to have a technology focus.

The district may also use its television channels to get information out to students if remote learning becomes necessary, she explains.

It is unknown when the survey will be distributed.