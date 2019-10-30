PBC School District Votes to Fire Principal, Sues E-Cig Maker Juul

The Palm Beach County School District voted Wednesday afternoon to fire former Spanish River Community High School Principal William Latson.

Board members voted 5-2 to terminate Latson’s contract over comments he made to a parent in an email last July about the Holocaust.

In the message, the former administrator wrote, “I can’t say the holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee.”

He had been reassigned to the district office during the investigation.

The investigative report stated the district had “just cause” to fire Latson since he violated several district policies.

Latson’s termination will take effect on November 21. He has until that date to file an appeal.

The School Board also decided at its Wednesday meeting to sue e-cigarette maker Juul, in an effort to combat the youth vaping epidemic.

According to officials with the District, schools are struggling to address the issue, and “have been forced to divert resources to monitoring and disciplining the rapidly growing number of students using vaping products on school grounds.”

If a settlement is reached, 75 percent of the money would go to the District, while the other 25 percent would go to the law firms who are representing the District.

The statement from the District adds, “The top priority of the School District of Palm Beach County is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Palm Beach County does not intend to stand by and allow this crisis to escalate further.”