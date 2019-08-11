PBC Schools Introduce New Menu Items, Free Breakfast for All

The days of bad cafeteria food may be coming to an end.

The Palm Beach County School District is set to introduce new items on their menu, and some students had a chance to taste test the offerings before their big debut on the first day of school.

The new items include chicken parmesan sandwiches, crispy mandarin chicken salads, seasoned red beans, fiesta omelets, and falafel.

Allison Monbleau, the District’s Director of School Food Service, says that her team is also working with local farmers so that when items get picked, they get to a distributor and then to the schools that same week. She adds, “They’re getting fresh corn cobbettes, fresh green beans, strawberries; we try to do that throughout the whole school year so at least once a week we have something on the menu.”

This year, the district is also expanding the dinner program, which offers a five component meal at some schools before students go home for the night.

Free breakfast is also available for all students, regardless of financial need.

The first day back to school in Palm Beach County is Monday August 12.