PBC Supervisor of Elections employee fired after pushing officers during child porn investigation

An Information Technology Manager at The Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections has been arrested after he allegedly pushed two officers while they investigated him on allegations that he may have been in possession of child porn.

The incident was said to have occurred on Nov. 13th at the Supervisor of Elections office, located at 240 S. Military Trail.

According to the report, The South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children task force had been investigating Jeffrey Darter since June 11th, after an image depicting the sexual abuse of a child between the ages of 4 and 6 was uploaded through his Kik Messenger account.

After confirming that the account did belong to Darter, investigators made contact with him at his place of work.

Darter told the investigators that “he could have uploaded the child pornography image by accident but he doesn’t know,” the arrest report stated. Investigators then asked whether or not Darter had ever seen child porn, to which he confessed that he had and that he has friends who were interested in it, including one who started a website.

Investigators then asked Darter if they could search his phone, however, he refused and nervously began pressing buttons on the phone.

Believing that Darter may have been attempting to delete evidence, the task force investigator then gained access to the phone and that’s when Darter was said to have pushed the officer in an attempt to get the phone back. Darter then pushed the Palm Beach Sheriffs officer when she intervened in the altercation.

Darter has since been arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. According to the report, he is currently facing charges related to battery on a law enforcement officer but authorities are continuing their investigation into the child porn allegations.

Officials at the Supervisor of Elections Office released a statement reporting that they have terminated Darter due to his violation of the company’s computer policy. It was said, however, that his actions on their computer were only against their company policy and were not considered to be illegal.