PBC Supervisor of Elections Wendy Link tells 850WFTL “We’re Ready” for Presidential Primary

Florida voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 17th to cast their ballots in the presidential primary and also to decide 20 different municipal elections including selecting a new mayor of Boca Raton.

Already some 40,000 absentee ballots have been cast in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Link sat down with 850 WFTL to explain how this time around, the county is ready for a problem-free election with new voting equipment and no problematic apps to get in the way like in Iowa.

Listen to the full interview here.

It’s too late to register to vote in the upcoming presidential primary, but you still have time to do so for the August primary and the general election in November.

