PBC Teacher Suspended for Putting Sanitizer in Student’s Mouth

A Palm Beach County middle school teacher is facing suspension for apparently trying to clean a student’s mouth with a disinfectant.

According to the school district, Guyette Duhart stands accused of putting hand sanitizer in the child’s mouth at Polo Park Middle School in Wellington on Oct. 15 of last year.

Duhart claims the student kept talking and that she replied, “you need to have your mouth washed with soap.”

Several students allegedly witnessed the incident.

The science teacher says she “did not squirt any item into the (victim’s) mouth.”

However, Duhart’s 10-day suspension without pay is set to go in effect on Thursday, March 12.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website explains that swallowing hand sanitizers can cause alcohol poisoning. U.S. poison control centers received nearly 85,000 calls about hand sanitizer exposures among children between 2011 and 2015, the CDC adds.