PBG police find explosives during DUI stop

Police made an explosive discovery during what was supposed to be a routine DUI stop in Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday.

Fred Otto Jr., 59, was arrested after police found six homemade explosives in his pickup truck.

Police initially sought Otto over what was believed to be a domestic dispute.

Authorities found a woman in the middle of the street who told them Otto had left her there after a heated exchange.

Otto was then seen by police making a U-turn.

An officer followed him after he reportedly knocked down the lane dividers in the road while attempting to flee.

The officer pulled him over, conducted a DUI investigation, and called a tow truck to the scene.

As the tow truck driver began preparations to take the vehicle, he noticed possible explosive devices inside.

A Palm Beach Gardens detective verified some of the items as being homemade explosives and others to be commercial fireworks.

The Bomb Squad with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

According to the arrest report, the bomb squad found six destructive devices inside the pickup truck.

The devices were in cardboard tubes, filled with explosive powder and a fuse.

The powder, according to a detective with experience as an FBI-certified bomb technician, “presumptively” tested positive for chlorate-based explosives.

Otto is from Pompano Beach and has a record, including a prior arrest by the ATF in Miami, according to the arrest report.

A spokesman for Palm Beach Gardens Police says the case is now in the hands of federal authorities.

He is facing multiple charges, including six counts of possession of explosives and one DUI charge.

No other information is available at this time.