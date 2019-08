(AP Photo/Ivan Moreno, File)

PBR is jumping on the bandwagon! Pabst Blue Ribbon has thrown its name into the hat by testing a seltzer of their own. The drink is currently being tested in many states like Arizona, California, Montana, and Texas and pack a punch of 8 percent alcohol! The seltzer, named Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer only contains one gram of sugar.. Do you think you will try this if it makes it here?