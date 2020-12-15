PBS to stream Charley Pride documentary for limited time

ABC

In light of the passing of Charley Pride, PBS is re-streaming the documentary, American Masters – Charley Pride: I’m Just Me.

Released in 2019, the film chronicles Pride’s journey growing up in Mississippi during segregation to his baseball career to being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

It also features interviews with Pride’s peers and admirers including Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker and more, along with special appearances by Willie Nelson and Pride’s wife Rozene.

I’m Just Me is available to stream on the official PBS website for a limited time, as well as the PBS video app, through December 26. It’s also available on DVD on Pride’s website.

The country icon passed away at the age of 86 on December 12 due to complications from COVID-19. He was hospitalized in Dallas in late November. A private memorial service among Pride’s family and close friends will be held sometime this week in Dallas.

By Cillea Houghton

