PBSO Deputies Rescue Driver from Car in Boca Canal

A Boca Raton woman is safe, after her car ended up in a canal following a crash with another car over the weekend.

The unidentified driver was trapped in her car when it went into the water Saturday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened near East Village Drive and Century Village Boulevard in unincorporated Boca Raton.

Two deputies got in the water and were able to save the woman before the car became fully submerged.

There is no word on her condition.