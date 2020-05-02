PBSO deputies searching for missing, possibly endangered 12-year-old boy

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen Friday at 4:15 PM.

Police say, 12-year-old Andres Miguens, is possibly endangered. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, black basketball shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about Andres’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400 or 911.