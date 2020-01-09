PBSO Deputy Hospitalized After Being Pinned During Stop

A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is in the hospital, after a suspect hit him with a vehicle during an investigation in Lake Worth on Thursday.

According to reports, the undercover deputy was struck during a stop.

Deputies were notified just before 1 p.m. about a suspicious maroon Dodge Pickup truck around the area of Military Trail and Purdy Lane. The driver sped away when they tried to stop him.

About an hour later, the undercover deputy noticed the same vehicle near Greengate Circle. That deputy commanded the three suspects to exit the vehicle.

The driver complied, although the passenger moved to the driver’s side, put the truck in reverse and then hit the gas, pinning the deputy between his patrol vehicle and the suspect’s truck. The suspect then continued until he hit a fence and fled on foot.

He was later arrested nearby, along with two others.

PBSO says the deputy was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, and his injuries are non-life threatening.