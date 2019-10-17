PBSO Deputy Involved in Recorded Confrontation Now in Custody

A deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody for an incident that allegedly took place last weekend.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, Jerald Alderman faces multiple counts of aggravated assault and using a firearm while under the influence, following a confrontation with three young black men sitting in a car in a downtown West Palm Beach parking lot around 3 a.m. last Saturday morning.

The car’s driver, Lekraig Bens, told officers, “He got to my driver’s door and said you guys hit my Porsche.” Bens says he told Alderman that was not the case.

In a video obtained by our news partner, CBS12, a man who appears to be Alderman can then be seen yelling profanities at the men before he orders them to leave the parking lot located near Banyan Boulevard and North Olive Avenue.

Alderman is heard telling the men, “Get the (expletive) out of here. If I see you downtown here again tonight, guess what will happen?” One of the men asks him, “What’s going to happen,” to which Alderman responds, “What do you think will happen, (expletive)?”

The video shows Alderman tapping his gun against the car’s window and flashing his sheriff’s badge before walking away.

The deputy was off-duty when the incident took place.

Video taken by another witness shows West Palm Beach police officers arriving at the scene and questioning Alderman, who was later allowed to go home, before being arrested on Thursday.

A spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department says the State Attorney’s Office is also investigating the incident.