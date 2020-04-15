PBSO Finds Captain Justified in Shooting at Intruders

A veteran Palm Beach County Sheriff’s road patrol captain was justified in shooting at an intruder near his home last year, an internal affairs investigation has concluded.

Capt. Simon Barnes, IV joined PBSO in 1988.

According to the police report, around 1:15 a.m. on June 22, 2019, Barnes was watching a movie on his phone while sitting on his porch.

At some point, he saw two people near his unmarked PBSO Chevrolet Tahoe.

Barnes called dispatchers and several deputies arrived.

About 30 minutes later, he saw the same two men cross near his driveway and shouted at them, “Sheriff’s office. Stop!”

He says one of the men turned toward him and pointed what appeared to be a handgun. Barnes says he pulled his personal handgun from his waistband and fired once at the suspect, who continued running. Capt. Barnes chased the man briefly but stopped, as he was not in uniform.

Barnes’ security video system captured the two males and showed Barnes firing.

The investigation stated that Barnes, “was justified in defending himself,” and though off duty, was “acting in an official law enforcement capacity and identified himself as such.”

Neither of the two intruders was found, and no one turned up at area hospitals at the time. Therefore, it is unknown if anyone was hit.

The report redacted his home address. Such information is exempt from public record to protect the privacy of law enforcement officers.