PBSO: Fired Employee Makes Hoax Active Gunman 911 Call to Local Business

Law enforcement officers say a local business fell victim to a hoax active gunman situation last week.

With their guns drawn and SWAT gear on, and helicopter and drones flying overhead, the officers entered a Palm Springs business last Thursday prepared to confront what they had been told was a deadly active gunman scenario.

Rhonda Oliva, officer manager for Beacon Irrigation and Lighting, says 28-year-old Jeremy Riley had been fired from the business about 30 minutes before the call was made, for showing up to work about an hour late for his second day on the job.

He apparently made the hoax 911 call shortly afterward.

Deputies arrested Riley that day and charged him with giving a false report of using a firearm in a violent manner.

A judge also ordered that he undergo a mental-health evaluation and be held in the Palm Beach County Jail without the possibility of being released on bond.

Riley was arrested at his home near the business, according to sheriff’s authorities.

Oliva says, “We give them all applause and kudos. We wanted this guy caught and put in jail because it was just obviously wrong. Everyone’s preparing for a hurricane. … That’s the last thing we needed.”

She adds that Riley did not appear focused during his first day of work, “but there was nothing that jumped out that said run the other way.” In addition, his background check and references came back clean.

According to Oliva, Riley spent his first day working on pools. Another employee called and told her that Riley apparently did not have lunch money, so she had someone pay for his meal. She also paid Riley for the full workday on the spot, to allow him to cover his phone bill.

However, Riley showed up late for work the next day, prompting the supervisor to fire him.

Within 30 minutes of his termination, 911 dispatchers received the following call:

“Yes, I worked at Beacon Irrigation and Lighting and there’s a guy here with a gun.

“He’s shooting people, please!”

The call then disconnected.

As deputies approached the business, they spoke with employees at a neighboring office who alleged that they had heard a gunshot nearby about five minutes earlier.

When deputies determined the area was safe, they listened to a voice message that Riley had left on the company’s phone. In it, he says, “I promise you guys will regret it,” he reportedly said in reference to his termination. “Save this phone call. You can use it as evidence. “Karma is a (expletive).”

Records show that Riley’s phone was pinging nearby, which indicates that he was probably still in the immediate area as the deputies surrounded the business.

“It was horrific,” Oliva says. She adds, “I don’t think I’ll ever forget that.”