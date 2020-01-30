PBSO: Husband Says He Kicked Wife in Head and Back Out of Love

A Delray Beach man is behind bars, after kicking his wife in front of Fire Rescue responders after she had fallen to the ground

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Jesse Skinner asked Fire Rescue to take his wife to the hospital after she fell inside their home.

When firefighters told him a trip to the hospital was unnecessary, Skinner kicked his wife in the head and the back several times saying, “now she needs to go to the hospital,” the arrest report states.

Skinner told deputies that he kicked his wife because he wants her out of the home, and because he loves her and would do anything for her.

He is charged with domestic battery.